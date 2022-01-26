Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2,184.7% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 57,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

