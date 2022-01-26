Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Max Munn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied UV (AUVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.