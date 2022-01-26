Aptinyx Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

