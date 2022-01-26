ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.77. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 71,456 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

