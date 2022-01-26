ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.77. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 71,456 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff purchased 50,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

