Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 22479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

