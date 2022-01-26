Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 6,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,142. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.