Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 154,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,507,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$152.41 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

