Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $682.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

