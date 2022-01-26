Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

