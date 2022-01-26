Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 577,349 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $206,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 168,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

