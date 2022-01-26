Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $126,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $646.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

