Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 960,815 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $119,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.