Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 649,262 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 649,262 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $142,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

