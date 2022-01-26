Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 695,136 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695,136 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $164,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

