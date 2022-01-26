Assetmark Inc. Has $94.81 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,492 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 237,512 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $94,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

EA opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

