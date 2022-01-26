Assetmark Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 556,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $189,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

FB opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

