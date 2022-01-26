Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

