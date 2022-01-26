ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,029. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$36.21 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.