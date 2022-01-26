Atheios (ATH) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $17,738.25 and $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,578,994 coins and its circulating supply is 46,921,149 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

