Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 31,260 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

