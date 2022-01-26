Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

