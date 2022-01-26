Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce $6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.30 and the lowest is $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $14.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 932,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

