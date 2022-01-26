Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.20 and a 200-day moving average of $365.25. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

