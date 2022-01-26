Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $617.10

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $617.10, but opened at $638.50. Atrion shares last traded at $638.00, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $695.35.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atrion by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

