Aurox (URUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $470,552.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Aurox has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $63.10 or 0.00169884 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $470,552.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

