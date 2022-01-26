Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). 181,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 698% from the average session volume of 22,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.28).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.36. The stock has a market cap of £10.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

