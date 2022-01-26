Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $69.71 million and $6.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

