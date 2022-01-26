Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.11. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.17. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.