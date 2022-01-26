Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

