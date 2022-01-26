Aviva PLC Acquires 9,526 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 61.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $189,408,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

