Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.