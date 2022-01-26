Aviva PLC Sells 24,195 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

