Aviva PLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.