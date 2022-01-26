Aviva PLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

