Aviva PLC Sells 87,767 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,767 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,193 shares of company stock worth $9,974,173. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

