Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

AVT stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 1,276,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

