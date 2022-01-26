B. Riley Lowers Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target to $3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

