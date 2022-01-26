B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,406 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sachem Capital worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SACH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 84.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sachem Capital by 348.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on SACH shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

