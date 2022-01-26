B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.