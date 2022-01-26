B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after buying an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 80,109 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.