B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 354,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 323,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genprex by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.58. Genprex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

