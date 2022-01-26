Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BMI opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $88.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.