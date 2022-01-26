Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $177.04

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.04 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 178.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 1824154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.37. The stock has a market cap of £553.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Troup bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,344.85).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

