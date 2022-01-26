Ballast Inc. Buys 748 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,245,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

