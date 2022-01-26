Ballast Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. 184,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.