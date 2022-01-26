Ballast Inc. Purchases 2,312 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 969,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,647,086. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

