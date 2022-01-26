Ballast Inc. Purchases 589 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. 264,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

