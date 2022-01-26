Bally’s Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

