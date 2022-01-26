Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

